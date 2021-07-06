Deputies find drugs and counterfeit money at Troutdale home

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies arrested two men after serving a search warrant Tuesday morning at a Troutdale home. During the search, deputies say they discovered drugs and a counterfeit money production.
The investigation began one month ago after Multnomah County deputies started receiving complaints from neighbors for suspicious activity and rampant drug use at the home, located in the 3200 block of Southeast Stott Circle. During this time, deputies were also dispatched to the home twice for drug overdoses. One overdose, on June 6, was deadly.
On Tuesday, deputies found several people inside. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Brandon Taylor Pickett, who was living at the home, on a single charge of forgery in the first degree. Daniel Edwin Ward, 41-years-old, was also arrested and charged with forgery in the first degree and frequenting a house where a controlled substance is used.
