YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies seized heroin, methamphetamine, and evidence of drug distribution after performing a traffic stop in Lafayette.
Deputies on Oct. 29 arrested the driver, Casey Carnahan, 38, of McMinnville, and a passenger in the vehicle, Ashley Dixon, 31, of Lafayette.
Dixon tried to run away when deputies pulled their vehicle over, but was not successful, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said.
Carnahan was known to have a warrant for his arrest and a criminally suspended driver’s license, according to law enforcement. Dixon also had warrants for her arrest.
The sheriff's office's Criminal Response Team developed probable cause to believe evidence related to drug crimes was inside the vehicle and served a search warrant later that day. Investigators found approximately 1.25 ounces of heroin and .5 ounces of methamphetamine, along with evidence of drug distribution inside, according to the sheriff's office.
Carnahan and Dixon were indicted by a grand jury for unlawful distribution of heroin, unlawful distribution of meth, and possession of controlled substances.
Carnahan was lodged at the Yamhill County Correctional Facility with no bail die to parole violation; Dixon was lodged at the Washington County Jail, as her warrants were issued in Washington County, the sheriff's office said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
