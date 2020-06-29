LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) –Deputies in Lane County say they have located a pickup they were searching for after a woman died at a hospital in Eugene on Monday.
The sheriff’s office asked for help finding the gray Toyota Tundra from the late 90s or early 2000s on Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said the driver had picked the woman up in the River Road area early that morning and transported her to Sacred Heart University Hospital.
Deputies said the driver left before any additional information could be obtained.
The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate her death with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Detectives are asking anyone with more information about this incident to call the sheriff’s office at 541-682-4150, press 1, and reference case number 20-4280.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
[ohmy]Was the man just being a good citizen and helping some one that was injured? Or did the driver of the Toyota hit her?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.