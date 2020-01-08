WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are trying to locate the driver who damaged a fire hydrant in the Oak Hills neighborhood.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the hit-and-run crash occurred near Northwest 153rd Avenue and Northwest Arcadia Court.
The crash damaged the hydrant and the water main.
Here's a look at the damaged fire hydrant near NW 153rd Ave & NW Arcadia Ct. These are designed to break away without letting water flow everywhere, but as you can see, it damaged the water main, causing major damage and road repairs. @TVWDNews @washcoroads pic.twitter.com/pfZdJQuxOs— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) January 8, 2020
On Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of a car they believe may be related to the crash.
Anyone with information about the incident, or recognizes the car, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.