Deputies, firefighters searching for kayaker who fell into Willamette River in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement and fire officials were searching on Thursday evening for a man who went into the Willamette River and did not resurface.
According to officials, the man disappeared near Elk Rock Island. The man is between 40 and 50 years old and fell out of a kayak, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, who says they are in recovery mode.
Deputies, police and fire are searching for a man in the Willamette River near Elk Rock Island. They say a man between 40-50 years old fell out of a kayak and has not resurfaced. Deputies say they are in recovery mode. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9kinCRKsCi— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) April 17, 2020
Firefighters say several people were around when the incident happened and tried to help, but they didn't have life jackets and couldn't do much. One witness said she had just been on the water kayaking and couldn't believe what she saw.
"I was just kayaking here literally within the last 24 hours, I would say, and I never thought this could happen literally so easily and so quickly," Mila Poberezhnaya said.
Poberezhnaya says nice days can be deceiving because it gives people a false sense of conditions. The water is still very cold, and she says it's important that people remember to wear life jackets and to not kayak alone if possible.
No additional information has been released, including what might have caused the man to fall into the water.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.