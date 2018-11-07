SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) - Four suspects were arrested after a search warrant in southwest Portland Tuesday morning.
Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team (YCINT) served a search warrant at 112 Southwest Madison Street in Sheridan around 5 a.m.
The warrant took place in the early morning to ensure students of the nearby elementary, middle, and high school were not nearby or commuting to school, according to officials.
Officials said the warrant was the result of an investigation into drug dealing and child endangerment.
After entering the residence, investigators detained six individuals and found two small children inside.
The two children, aged two and five years old, were taken into protective custody by the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division, according to officials.
Officials said methamphetamine, heroin, firearms and evidence of drug dealing were found during the search warrant. Two hand guns were also taken.
The following were taken into custody as a result of the search warrant.
Additional arrests are expected, according to officials.
Michelle Suzanne Spittles, 28, faces two counts of first-degree child neglect, delivery of heroin w/in 1,000’ of a school, delivery of meth w/in 1,000’ of a school, possession of heroin, possession of meth.
Zachary Michael Spittles, 27, of Sheridan, faces two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, three counts of unlawful possession of restricted weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and a Tillamook County warrant
Kenneth Robert Wirth, 26, of Tillamook, was arrested for a Tillamook, Lincoln, and Washington County Warrant.
Benjamin Franklin Worden, 58, of Portland was arrested for a Lincoln and Multnomah County Warrant.
