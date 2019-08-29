SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man died Tuesday after being struck by a falling tree while he and two other people were hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.
At around 4 p.m., the sheriff's office received a broken cell phone call about an injured hiker on the trail, northwest of Trout Lake. The caller estimated their located as 1.5 miles north of the USFS 23 Road.
A search and rescue team was dispatched to the scene.
The sheriff's office said as the team was enroute, another call came in and they were told the hiker's condition was deteriorating.
SAR personnel made their way to the injured hiker and extricated him to the trailhead, where CPR was initiated.
The man, identified as Finn Bastian, of Preetz, Germany, died at the scene.
The sheriff's office said Bastian, along with Larissa Stawicki, 27, of Lunburg, Germany, and Melanie Teek, 38, had hiked from Mexico along the PCT to the Trout Lake area.
Stawicki and Teek told deputies they had reached a wooden bridge when a large tree fell and struck Bastian.
According to the sheriff's office, the tree appears to have rotted at the base causing it to fall.
The sheriff's office also responded to another distressed hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail Tuesday.
At around 6:43 p.m., 41-year-old Shane Brown, of Crescent City, California, reported he was suffering from a stomach virus and was very weak and unable to walk.
A search and rescue team responded to the Table Mountain area and reached Brown at around 10:24 p.m. He was then helped back to the trailhead.
Brown was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.