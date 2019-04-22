GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham woman and her mother, who were reported missing Monday, were located safe after spending the night on Mount Hood after their car became stuck in the snow.
The Gresham Police Department said Lauren Zanko, 27, of Gresham, went on a day outing on Sunday with her mother Tracy, who is visiting from Tennessee.
Lauren’s fiancé told police he last heard from the pair at 3:50 p.m. when they said they were going hiking on Mt. Hood at Lost Lake Wilderness. They had not heard from since then.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the women called 911 at around 10:45 a.m. to report that they had become stuck in snow and ended up staying the night in their car. In the morning, they were able to get a good enough cell signal to call for help.
Deputies located the woman along Lolo Pass Road near the intersection of the Pacific Crest Trail. They were not injured and were in good spirits, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office said they turned down help to get their car out. Lauren's fiancé is heading up to the mountain to help them get unstuck.
