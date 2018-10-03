SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An unloaded gun was seized at an elementary school on Wednesday.
Marion County deputies were called to Four Corners Elementary School around 1 p.m. located at 500 Elma Avenue SE.
Deputies said school staff located an unloaded handgun in the backpack of a 10-year-old student.
The gun was found after students saw the weapon and brought it to the attention of staff members, according to deputies.
“Today’s events reflect our daily efforts in our school to empower our students that when they see something to say something. The students and staff efforts today stopped an incident that could have had grave consequences,” Deputy Chris Bangs in charge of the investigation said
Deputies said they are continuing to work with partners at the Salem Keizer School District and the student’s parents.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
