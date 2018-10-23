HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A burglar was arrested after the homeowner arrived home to find him leaving with stolen items and detained him before deputies arrived, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies, along with Happy Valley Police, responded to a burglary report at a home in the 8900 block of Southeast 139th Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 18.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found the homeowner had detained the burglar, identified as 20-year-old Edward Cerf, from Oregon City.
Deputies also found 19-year-old Gabriella Solis, from Milwaukie, sleeping in a vehicle about a block away. According to the sheriff's office, Solis admitted to being the lookout.
According to the sheriff's office, the homeowners told deputies that their home had been burglarized multiple times and they recently set up security measures. They believe the new security helped them catch the suspects in the act.
Cerf and Solis were arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail, each on a charge of second-degree burglary. Cerf was also booked on a parole hold.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
