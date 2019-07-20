ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for assaulting a man with a tire iron on a TriMet bus Saturday morning.
Washington County deputies responded to a report of an assault with a weapon on a TriMet bus near the 18900 block of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha around 1:30 a.m.
The bus driver reported that one passenger had attacked another passenger on the bus with a tire iron and then ran away on foot.
Deputies found the suspect, Michael Henry Jr., 47, of Hillsboro, across the road on Southwest Shaw Street and arrested him. Deputies also found the tire iron on the ground near where Henry Jr. had fled.
The victim, a 27-year-old man from Beaverton, had been hit on the head and neck and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to deputies.
Deputies said the victim and suspect knew each other.
Henry Jr. was lodged into jail on charges of second-degree assault, use of a weapon, interfering with public transportation, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Deputies also learned that another bus passenger, Richard Campbell Jr., 53, of Portland, was wanted on a Multnomah County warrant for second-degree trespassing. Campbell Jr. was arrested and lodged into jail for his warrant.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
