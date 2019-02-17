WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 27-year-old man whose car hit a tree Friday in the Bethany neighborhood has died.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening that Zachary Benjamin of Hillsboro was the victim.
On Friday, deputies responded to a crash at Northwest Bronson Road and Northwest Roseburg Terrace. A witness told deputies that they had seen the car leave the roadway and crash into a tree.
Benjamin was extricated from the car and taken to a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He died Sunday while hospitalized.
Deputies said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
