Deputies: Hit-and-run driver strikes 81-year-old man near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Washington County deputies are searching for a driver who hit and injured a man near Forest Grove and then took off.
At about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 6900 block of Northwest Kansas City Road, north of the city of Forest Grove.
Deputies say an 81-year-old man was getting the mail from his mailbox when he was hit.
The impact spun the man around and threw him into a ditch. Deputies say he suffered a knee injury as a result of being hit.
The driver then left the scene without stopping.
Deputies are asking for help identifying the driver and the vehicle involved in Saturday’s crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.