ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A hit-and-run suspect was taken into custody after crashing into two patrol cars, slamming into a house and then barricading himself inside another nearby home, according to deputies.
Deputies said the case involved a stolen vehicle out of Forest Grove and a hit-and-run crash near Southwest 198th Avenue and Kinnaman Road in Aloha on Thursday morning.
When deputies located the suspect vehicle, the driver took off and a chase began.
The sheriff's office said the suspect rammed two patrol vehicles during the pursuit. One deputy was injured but is expected to be OK.
The driver then crashed into a home near Southwest 170th Avenue and Oak Street. The driver ran away from the vehicle and into a nearby home.
Deputies said a woman was inside the second home at the time, but she got out without being hurt. Deputies said they were working with the homeowner to determine if there were any weapons in the house that the suspect could have access to.
A standoff then unfolded between the suspect and law enforcement, with roads closed in the area. The public was asked to avoid the area, while nearby schools – Chehalem, Cooper Mountain, Aloha Huber Park and Mountain View Middle School – were put into lockout.
Deputies said they saw the suspect through a window and it appeared he was making a sandwich in the kitchen.
By 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported the suspect was in custody. Deputies said he was found behind the furnace and pepper spray was used on him.
It was not immediately clear if he was armed. Deputies said the suspect has not yet been identified and he has not been cooperative with law enforcement.
The woman who ran out of her home said her cat was missing as a result of this ordeal.
The school lockouts were lifted and roads in the area were expected to reopen.
