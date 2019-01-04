Deputies: Hit-and-run suspect in custody after driving into multiple people in Aloha area

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A hit-and-run suspect was taken into custody after driving into multiple people in the Aloha area Friday, according to deputies.
Emergency crews first responded to Southwest 179th and TV Highway late Friday afternoon, and then Southwest 185th Avenue and Farmington Road.
A Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said a driver struck a woman on a bicycle and another 61-year-old woman.
Both people who were hit were taken to the hospital. They were both reported to be alert and talking, but their conditions were not known.
The suspect left the scene and was followed by an off-duty Clackamas County deputy.
The suspect hit a car during the pursuit, but still did not stop.
Eventually, the suspect hit a fence and was pinned in by the Clackamas County deputy with his personal car near Southwest 179th Avenue and Oak Street, according to investigators.
The suspect was then taken into custody.
The case is still developing and no further details were immediately available.
