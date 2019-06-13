KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A homeowner shot and wounded a suspected car prowler in Kelso early Thursday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 1 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a vehicle prowl in the 2100 block of Holcomb Loop Road.
The sheriff's office said the 9-1-1 caller reported her husband had fired a shot while confronting the suspected car prowler.
Once at the scene, deputies confirmed the homeowner shot the suspect and caused birdshot pellet wounds to the suspect's leg.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment. After being released, the suspect was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on an unrelated warrant.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.