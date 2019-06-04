WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say someone shot a horse while he was grazing in a pasture in unincorporated Washington County Sunday evening.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper the horse, 9, is expected to survive after someone shot him in the face near the right side of his jaw and in his left thigh.
Deputies found several bullet casings on the roadside near the 32000 block of Southwest Reidweg Road south of Cornelius near where the horse was grazing. Based on evidence at the scene, they believe the individual(s) who shot Jasper did so intentionally.
The horse is currently in the care of a local veterinarian and will undergo surgery to remove the bullets, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
