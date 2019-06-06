FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the human remains that were found in the area of Chinook Landing near Blue Lake Park.
Detectives said on May 20, 2019 human remains were located in the area of NE 223rd and NE Marine Drive in Fairview.
Deputies initiated a death investigation and worked with medical examiners and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab to identify the remains and the cause of death.
The remains have been identified as Tiffany Bettis, also known as Melinda Smith, a Fairview resident that was reported missing in March 2015.
Detectives are continuing the investigation and there is no risk to the community, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-988-0560.
