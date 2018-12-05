LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old man died in single-vehicle crash near Scio Tuesday morning, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened at around 11:16 a.m. on Fish Hatchery Drive near Ede Road.
The sheriff's office said Carson Gary Ceboll, of Lebanon, was driving a 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan westbound on Fish Hatchery Drive when he lost control and rolled the vehicle into a tree.
Ceboll was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, an investigation showed ice on the roadway was likely a factor in the crash.
The sheriff's office said Ceboll was wearing his seatbelt and all airbags had deployed.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.