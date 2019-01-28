BORING, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the driver who died in a crash into a creek in Boring.
Emergency crews responded to North Fork Deep Creek near Southeast Revenue Road and Orient Drive at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was found upside down in the water. The driver and only occupant, William L. Snyder, 78, of Boring, was found dead in the Jeep.
Investigators believe Snyder was heading north on Orient Drive, went into the southbound lane and failed to negotiate a turn, sending the jeep off the road, down a short embankment and into the creek.
Deputies said tire marks at the scene were used to determine what happened, however it’s unclear what caused Snyder to travel into the southbound lane of Orient Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case number 19-002026.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
