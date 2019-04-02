Deputies ID 39-year-old man who died after shooting in outer NW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have identified a 39-year-old man who died after they say he was shot in outer northwest Portland last week.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Owens died in the 19400 block of Northwest Logie Trail Road off Highway 30. Deputies responded March 29 just before 7 a.m. and reported that Owens had serious, life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office later said Owens had passed away from his injuries, despite life-saving efforts.
Deputies have arrested a person in connection to the case, but the person has not been identified. According to the sheriff’s office, the case remains open and ongoing.
No additional details were immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.