Deputies ID 21-year-old passenger who died in single-car crash on SW Hillsboro Highway

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified a passenger killed in a single-car crash on Southwest Hillsboro Highway early Tuesday morning.
Jacob Haliburton, 21, of Hillsboro, was ejected from the car in the 3500 block of Highway 219 in unincorporated Washington County and died, the sheriff’s office says.
The 19-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger from Beaverton were also hurt in the crash.
The driver, from Hillsboro, was headed north on Highway 219 in a white Mitsubishi Eclipse when he left the road and hit a tree, the sheriff’s office says.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the second passenger was treated at the scene.
Deputies believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.
Highway 219 was closed between Southwest Wood Street and Southwest Tongue Lane during the crash investigation. The highway reopened just before 6 a.m.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.
