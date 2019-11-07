NEAR CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – Deputies advised traffic delays after a deadly crash on Tualatin Valley Highway near Cornelius Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred on TV Highway near Northwest 334th Avenue and involved two Ford pickups, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of an F-150, identified as 82-year-old Delbert Dewolf, of Hillsboro, pulled out in front of an F-350 and was t-boned, according to investigators.
Dewolf, the only occupant of the F-150 died at the scene. Three people inside of the F-350, which was headed west, were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.
Drivers Thursday afternoon were asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible.
.@WCSOOregon investigating a deadly crash on TV Hwy and NW 334th Ave outside Cornelius. They’re expecting this stretch to be closed for several hours and ask drivers to avoid the area. Will update you as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/KUFkNjOfG6— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) November 7, 2019
Deputies said the initial investigation indicated the F350 was heading westbound on TV Highway, while Dewolf was heading south on Northwest 334th Avenue.
Investigators believe Dewolf stopped at the stop sign before entering TV Highway. After stopping, Dewolf drove onto TV Highway and into the path of the F350.
Deputies said the F350 did not have a stop sign at the intersection.
Ryan Spahn’s lived on Northwest 334th Avenue for more than forty years. He says a lot has changed here in that time and this is a tricky and dangerous spot.
"Mostly just increase in traffic and in a lot of cases increase in speed when its not too busy for them to move quickly they travel at a high rate of speed a lot of times from the east to the west coming up over that hill," He said.
Back in March, we reported on a deadly crash at this very same intersection.
In that case it was a pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed while trying to cross the highway.
Spahn said as someone who lives here, he just wants drivers to take it slow.
“Look out for other people,” Spahn said.
And stay safe.
