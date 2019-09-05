Deputies ID driver, passenger who died in crash off Farmington Road in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Southwest Farmington Road in Aloha last week.
Alicia Garcia-Paz, 21, of Hillsboro, and Donald Christopher Schlotterbeck II, 42, of Beaverton, died Aug. 28 near the intersection of Southwest 196th and Southwest Farmington Road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Police say the two vehicles involved, a 2007 Chrysler Sebring and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, had significant damage.
Law enforcement attempted life-saving measures on the driver and the passenger in the Chrysler, but those efforts were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Chevrolet, a woman, was not hurt in the crash. She remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.
Investigators believe the driver of the Chrysler may have been speeding and crossed the line while headed east on Southwest Farmington Road.
