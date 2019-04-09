WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a Jeep driver who may have witnessed a massive fire in Wilsonville’s Villebois neighborhood last month has been identified.
The fire on March 31 destroyed an apartment complex that was under construction and significantly damaged at least 20 condominiums, according to firefighters.
Deputies asked for help finding the driver late Tuesday afternoon and said the driver is not a suspect in the investigation. The Jeep was spotted during analysis of surveillance video gathered from around the fire scene, according to deputies.
The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined, according to fire officials.
The sheriff’s office last week asked for video from the Villebois neighborhood to help as the fire investigation continues, including cell phone video or surveillance video, such as doorbell cameras.
Authorities continue to seek surveillance and cellphone video shot in the area between 11 p.m. March 30 and 3 a.m. March 31.
