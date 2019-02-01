Deputies ID man found dead outside burnt van in northern Skamania Co.

SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Deputies have identified a man found dead outside a burnt van near Cougar, Washington last month.
24-year-old Brian Bodle, of Newberg, Oregon died of homicidal violence, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says.
Bodle was found dead on forest road 83 near the junction of forest road 90 on Jan. 24. The area is about six miles east of Cougar.
The sheriff's office told FOX 12 that Bodle’s body was found outside a burnt minivan, but said his body did not appear to be burnt.
Deputies can’t release any additional information about the investigation but say there is no danger or threat to the public related to the case.
Anyone who was in the area of Ape Cave/Marble Mountain on or around Jan. 23 and saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.