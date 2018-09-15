CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County deputies identified the man killed in a three vehicle crash involving Clark County Public Utilities truck on Saturday.
According to deputies, the crash occurred near the 28900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 12:30 p.m on Thursday.
Deputies learned that the driver of an SUV, identified as Joseph Dudley, 18, of Vancouver attempted to pass a Ford Pickup driven by James Moore, 44, of Yacolt, by driving into the oncoming lane.
A Clark County Public Utilities truck driver, identified as Albert M. Apana, 56, of Vancouver was traveling northbound when Dudley's SUV collided with Apana’s truck and secondly Moore's car.
Apana was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both Dudley and Moore suffered non-serious injuries.
Deputies also said a resident of Northeast 82nd Avenue suffered fence damage as a result of the crash.
The Clark County Public Utilities released a statement on Saturday saying in part:
“Al was a valued part of this utility for fifteen years, starting in the Customer Service Department and for many years working as a Water Systems Operator,” Clark Public Utilities General Manager Wayne Nelson said. “He was a gentle, kind and professional man who will be missed across the organization as a colleague and, for many of us, myself included, a dear friend. He was known as a devoted family man and we are holding the Apana family, his wife and his son and daughter, close as we all grieve this loss.”
The company also said they are focusing their attention on providing support and care to the Apana family and those who are grieving the sudden loss of "Al."
Both Dudley and Moore are cooperating with the investigation. All factors and causes are being investigated by the CCSO Traffic Unit and no charges have been filed at this point, according to deputies.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
