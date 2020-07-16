WELCHES, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting at an RV park in Welches.
Deputies responded to the Mt. Hood Village RV Park at 65000 E. Highway 26 at 2:46 p.m. July 3 due to an armed and suicidal man.
The man was identified Thursday at 58-year-old Doug Diamond of Tualatin.
Deputies and a crisis negotiator communicated with Diamond for several minutes in the camping area outside of his RV, but investigators said Diamond refused to comply with verbal commands.
Deputies said a Taser and a less-than-lethal shotgun were used against Diamond, but neither were effective in subduing him.
Investigators said a struggle ensued and Diamond produced a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at a Clackamas County sergeant.
A Sandy police officer who had also responded to the scene fired his duty weapon, striking Diamond, according to investigators.
Diamond was given immediate first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said Diamond’s family had called for law enforcement help because Diamond had been in a mental health crisis.
A sheriff’s office sergeant was also shot during the altercation, sustaining injuries to his arm and finger.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office initially reported on Twitter that the suspect shot the sergeant. However, further investigation determined the Sandy police officer was the only person to fire a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sergeant was treated at the hospital and is now in good condition, recovering at home.
Law enforcement personnel involved in this case were identified Thursday as Sgt. Sean Collinson, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, 25 years of service; Officer William Wetherbee, Sandy Police Department, 25 years of Service; Officer Michael Boyes, Sandy Police Department, four months of service.
Investigators said Boyes fired his weapon in this case.
They are all on paid administrative leave, which is protocol following a deadly use of force incident.
Detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a joint investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
So ... correct me I am wrong. It sounds like the officer from City of Sandy, a 4-month rookie, was the only one to fire his weapon. One man was killed, and another officer was wounded, purportedly by "friendly fire.".
