MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed at a closed strip club in the Milwaukie area.
Deputies responded to the Gold Club on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard near Roethe Road on Friday afternoon.
Nathaniel Mateo Acosta, 24, of Yelm, Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, 25-year-old Randy Ted Newman Jr. of Portland was quickly detained. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on the charge of murder. He remained in jail Monday without bail.
Investigators said the business was closed at the time of the shooting, but crews were working on remodeling the building. One worker is believed to have shot another worker, according to deputies.
No other details have been released about the investigation.
