KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Cowlitz County deputies identified the man who is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.
According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, just before 7:13 p.m. Cowlitz 911 received a report of a shooting at a home in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue.
Deputies said a man, identified as Rick D. Huckaby, 69, of Kelso, had been shot by an unknown suspect.
The suspect was described as a white man who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build and frizzy gray hair. He also had a beard and was wearing dark clothing.
Huckaby suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital to be treated.
The suspect has not been located, according to deputies.
Deputies said Huckaby remains hospitalized at this time.
If anyone has any information or video evidence related to this case they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 360-577-3092.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
