SUNRIVER, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the 48-year-old man whose remains were found near Sunriver.
A camper reported finding a decomposed body in the Deschutes National Forest about six miles west of Sunriver on July 28.
On Friday, deputies reported the remains were identified as Curtis Fredrick Pagel.
Pagel had no known recent address, but he had lived in Oregon for many years. The cause and manner of his death are still being determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Deputies initially said they believed foul play was involved in this case.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with any information about Pagel, including his work history, past homes and any other recent contact with him. Tips can be called in at 541-693-6911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
