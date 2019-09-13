CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified a man and woman who died in a two-vehicle crash between Molalla and Canby last week.
Emergency crews responded to South Barnards Road and Dryland Road at 4:36 p.m. Sept. 6
The crash involved the drivers of a Mini Cooper and a Ram pickup. Deputies said the driver of the Mini Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was flown to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
The driver was identified Friday as Tracy Nataly Ventura-Mendoza, 26, of Woodburn. Jesus Alberto Vazquez-Mendoza, 22, of Woodburn, was the passenger who died as a result of the crash.
Investigators said a forensic analysis determined Ventura-Mendoza ran a stop sign, causing the crash.
The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured, according to deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDEX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
