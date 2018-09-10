SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the man who died in a crash that happened near Silverton Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of 81st Avenue Northeast and Silverton Road Northeast at around 12:31 p.m.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said an SUV driven by Janette Perez-Guzman, 32, of Vancouver, was traveling north and attempting to cross Silverton Road when it collided with a motorcycle traveling west on Silverton Road.
The motorcyclist, identified as Donald Krueger, 75, of Silverton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Perez-Guzman was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation.
The sheriff's office said investigators are looking anyone who saw the crash. If you witnessed the crash, please call 503-588-5032.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.