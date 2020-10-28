LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified a pedestrian who died after colliding with a train on Monday.
The crash occurred on Jasper Road near Mount Vernon Road in Springfield and temporarily blocked traffic.
Armand Gagnon, 70, of Springfield, was found dead at the scene shortly before 1 p.m., deputies said.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death with the Lane County Medical Examiner's Office. No additional information was released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
