MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies identified the person that died in a crash just outside of Troutdale on Friday.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's office said the two-car crash occurred in the 29000 block of Southeast Stark Street around 5 p.m. Deputies believe the crash was head-on and say one of the involved cars rolled and flipped on its roof.
The driver, identified as Emma Quinn, 33, of Missouri, was pinned and had to be extracted by Gresham Fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle was identified as Edward Johnson, 33.
Johnson was booked into jail on Friday on the following charges: second-degree manslaughter, DUII, two counts of reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.
Deputies said this is an on-going investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.