Deputies ID pilot, passenger seriously hurt in Gresham plane crash

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have identified two men hospitalized after a small plane crash in Gresham.
Ameen Alshangiti, 25, and Aaron Michelsen, 41 were able to pull themselves from the wreckage near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Richey Road before help arrived Monday evening, according to first responders.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says both occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries. Firefighters say one was transported to the hospital via Life Flight, and the other was transported by ambulance.
Firefighters Monday described the crash site as an abandoned nursery. Photos from the Gresham Fire Department show significant damage to the aircraft, identified by the FAA as a Beech BE35 Bonanza.
FOX 12 Tuesday spoke with Michelsen's mother, who said her son is still a student pilot and had been up with his instructor when the crash happened.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash to confirm if the plane's constant prop governor malfunctioned and to see if there were any other factors.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
