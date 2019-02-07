MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified a pilot and passenger who escaped a plane crash at the Aurora Airport Wednesday afternoon with minor injuries.
Deputies say Anthony Pate, 64, of Sherwood, was attempting to land the single-engine Piper Malibu Mirage from the south of the airport when he hit a fence and radio antenna, causing the plane to crash.
Pate and his passenger, Dick Omen, 70, were conscious after the crash and transported to Salem Hospital, according to Aurora Fire.
Firefighters say they had to help Omen exit the plane.
The sheriff’s office says it has completed its portion of the crash investigation and have left the scene to be processed by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
