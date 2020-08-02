PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the body of a man who is believed to have drowned Sunday afternoon in the Columbia River.
The man was identified Monday as 45-year-old Michael Hoang Trinh, 45, of Portland.
Trinh was thrown into the water when the boat he was riding in made a sharp turn near Broughton Beach Park.
Crews searched by land, boat, air and via underwater dives, but Trinh was not found.
Witnesses say the person driving the boat was driving erratically close to the shoreline, speeding and turning fast to do cookies, and it was on a sharp turn that the boat turned over, tossing the two men on board into the water.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday, leading to a rescue operation that turned into a body recovery mission, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says a number of witnesses went to help the two men. The driver of the boat was rescued by a private boat and taken to shore, but his passenger, who deputies said was not wearing a life jacket, went under the water and did not resurface.
Michelle Wood was watching from the beach and says a boater threw the struggling passenger a life vest, but he went under.
“Then he was just gone, and there was tons of boaters out there trying to search for him, people on Jet Skis, there was a lady out on a paddle boat trying to search for him. It was pretty intense,” Wood said.
The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter out to search for the man and several search and rescue boats were dispatched. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office dive team also performed a series of dives.
Deputies gathered witness statements and spoke with the boat operator, who is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.
Officials say this is a tragic reminder that you should always wear your life jacket when you’re boating and swimming.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
