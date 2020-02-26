CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died after falling on Mount Hood on Tuesday.
Cory Johnston, 47, died in a skiing accident, according to deputies. Johnston was a surgeon with the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.
Investigators say two men climbing Mt. Hood were the first to discover the injured man at an elevation of about 9,400 feet near a part of the mountain known as Illumination Saddle. One of the men happened to be a member of Portland Mountain Rescue.
Search and rescue climbers made their way up the slopes above Timberline Lodge, but by the time they reached Johnston, he had died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
