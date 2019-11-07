LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the bomb threat suspect that caused the Central Linn High School to be on lockdown for several hours on Oct. 29.
On Oct. 29 around 9:44 a.m. deputies responded to the school to investigate a threat that came in over the phone. The caller referenced a “bomb”, which put the school on alert and caused them to lockdown the facility. The school was locked down for approximately three hours, while deputies searched the entire school. Deputies did not find any suspicious items and the lockdown was eventually lifted.
During the lockdown, parents were not allowed to pick up their children, according to deputies.
Deputies said they were able to trace the phone number back to an address in Warrenton, Virginia. Through their investigation, it was learned that similar threatening calls were made from the same number to New York Fire Departments and other government agencies throughout the nation, including others in Oregon.
With numerous jurisdictions investigating similar threats, Paul Oliver Martikainen, 45, was eventually taken into custody for the threats in Bryson City, North Carolina. The FBI has also been involved in these cases.
Martikainen is facing federal charges but specific charges are not known at this time.
