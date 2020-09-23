Deputies ID teen killed in Wilsonville crash; manslaughter charge investigated for 16-year-old driver

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified a teen who was killed in a Wilsonville crash, as well as the driver who is being investigated for criminal charges.
The crash occurred Sept. 6 on Southwest Stafford Road and Newland Road.
Investigators said Christian James Mei, 16, of Lake Oswego, was driving a 2001 Acura when he veered off the road, over-corrected, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming 2019 Audi SUV.
The SUV hit the passenger side of the Acura. A passenger in the Acura, 16-year-old Nicholas Colsell King of Lake Oswego, was killed in the crash.
Investigators said Mei caused the crash and was determined to be the “at-fault” driver. Deputies also said the driver “may have been in possession of a small amount of drugs.” The suspected drugs were sent to the Oregon State Crime Lab for analysis.
Mei was taken to the hospital with injuries initially described as traumatic. On Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Once the investigation is complete, it is expected that a charge of Manslaughter I will be forwarded to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of prosecution.”
All three people in the SUV were taken to the hospital for treatment.
After the crash occurred, the Lake Oswego School District sent out a notice to families identifying Mei and King as juniors at Lakeridge High School. Grief counseling was made available to students in person and over the phone.
