BROOKINGS, OR (KPTV) - Investigators have identified two men from California who died in a plane crash on the southern Oregon coast.
The plane crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. April 18 in the Brookings area. An air crew located the wreckage and crews on the ground were able to confirm that two people had died.
The pilot was identified Monday as 71-year-old James Penticoff of Crescent City, California. The passenger was 62-year-old Charles Kresa of Smith River, California.
Croman Aircraft of Medford used a helicopter to lift the plane from the crash scene Monday. The plane was then loaded onto a trailer and will be examined by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The cause of the crash is still unknown and investigators said it may take upward of a year to reach a final determination.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
