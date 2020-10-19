TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - Deputies identified the two people who died in a crash involving a car and a motorhome near Troutdale.
Emergency crews responded to the 1300 block of East Historic Columbia Highway at 4:06 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies said a 1988 Beaver motorhome and a 1992 Lexus S40 were blocking the highway after a “violent collision.”
Investigators said the two people in the car, David Jovon Collins Jr., 18, and Keausha Tachelle Mauesby, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 46-year-old driver of the motorhome was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said the driver of the Lexus was heading east and crossed the centerline into the path of the westbound motorhome. Excessive speed by the driver of the car is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, according to deputies.
The highway was closed between the Troutdale Bridge and Woodard Road for around seven hours.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
