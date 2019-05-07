SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified two people who were shot and killed in Salem.
Law enforcement responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of Joshua Avenue Northeast at 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Bradley Kelley, 35, was found dead at the scene. Two additional people were taken to the hospital.
Michael Buntjer, 35, died at the hospital. Coral Olfert, 26, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
All three shooting victims are from Salem, according to deputies.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Kelley and Buntjer died from gunshot wounds.
Investigators identified two shooting suspects as 23-year-old Keonte Caldwell and 26-year-old Curtis Welch. The suspects both live in the Salem area and are known to the victims.
Caldwell and Welch were found by law enforcement and taken into custody in the Roseburg area Tuesday.
Deputies said both men are facing charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.
A motive for the shooting has not been released by investigators.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact non-emergency dispatchers at 503-588-5032.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
