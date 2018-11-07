Deputies ID woman found dead in field near St. Paul; case investigated as homicide

ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the 47-year-old woman who was found dead in a field near St. Paul.
Investigators initially called the case suspicious. On Wednesday, deputies said the case is now being investigated as a homicide.
The body of Tricia Carver of Albany was found in the area of Vachter Road Northeast and River Road Northeast at 7 a.m. Monday.
Carver had been reported missing to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
Few other details have been released about the investigation, including possible suspect information.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office provided a photo of Carver that was believed to have been taken just prior to her death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 503-540-8096.
