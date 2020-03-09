MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have identified a 56-year-old woman they say drove into the Willamette River near the Wheatland Ferry in Marion County last week.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jeanie Sandall, of Dayton, was the only person inside the GMC Terrain when it went off the ramp and into the water the afternoon of March 4.
The sheriff’s office coordinated search efforts but was unable to find Sandall’s body that night.
Law enforcement found Sandall’s body the next day. The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
