TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man is wanted after he led deputies on a pursuit along Highway 101 Sunday morning, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
At around 8:45 a.m., deputies were called out to a suspicious vehicle parked along Highway 101 in Beaver, near milepost 82.
A deputy arrived to the scene and found a blue 1999 Subaru Legacy station wagon pulled over on the southbound shoulder.
The sheriff's office said the deputy attempted to contact the driver, but the driver pulled back on the highway, made a u-turn and began traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.
The deputy pursued the vehicle at speeds between 30 and 70 miles per hour, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect turned eastbound onto East Beaver Creek Road, lost control on a curve and went over an embankment, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver, later identified as Jason Coleman, of Idaville, fled from the scene and has not been located.
The sheriff's office said a female passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Coleman should contact the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
