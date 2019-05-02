VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the 56-year-old man who shot his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself in Vancouver over the weekend.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Northeast 174th Avenue.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, identified as David R. Cannon, walked across the street and shot the victim while he was mowing his lawn. After shooting the victim, Cannon then turned the gun on himself and died by suicide.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The sheriff's office has not provided an update on his condition.
The sheriff's office said there is a served protection order between Cannon and the victim, which names the victim as the protected person.
FOX 12 spoke to the victim’s son who says his father started feeling threatened by his neighbor more than a year ago when it was filed.
Authorities said they don’t believe they’ve responded to any issues between these neighbors before.
The investigation is ongoing and not other information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Todd Barsness at 360-397-2020.
