MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The driver who died in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County Monday morning has been identified.
At around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to the crash on Sunnyview Road Northeast near 63rd Avenue Northeast. Once at the scene, deputies found a 2003 Volkswagen with significant damage.
The driver, identified as Jordan Hess, 20, of Silverton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, an investigation determined that Hess was traveling westbound on Sunnyview Road and left the roadway while attempting to negotiate the curve.
Investigators believe speed was likely a contributing factor to the crash, the sheriff's office said.
Sunnyview Road was temporarily closed in both directions between 63rd Avenue and 82nd Avenue.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
