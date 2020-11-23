Deputies identify 26-year-old driver who died in crash on Historic Columbia River Hwy

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in the Troutdale area on Friday.
Emergency crews responded to the 28400 block of East Historic Columbia River Highway at 12:15 a.m. Friday.
Deputies said a Mercedes CLA 250 was found significantly damaged and wedged between large trees.
The driver, Collin Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said Johnson was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control, left the roadway and collided with several large trees.
No other drivers were believed to have been involved in the crash, according to deputies.
The roadway was closed for hours after the crash.
No further details were released about the investigation Monday.
